Intensive rehabilitation for Cardinal Burke

Cardinal Raymond Burke thanked health care workers as well as people who have been praying for him as he continues his recovery from COVID-19.

In an Aug 28 letter posted on his website, he said he would remain hospitalized as he begins what he described as “intensive rehabilitation.”

The cardinal did not disclose his location.

His letter credited hospital staff who have “provided vigilant, superb and steadfast medical care” during his hospitalization.

“For these dedicated professionals, too, I offer heartfelt thanks, as well as to the priests who have ministered to me sacramentally. To those who have offered innumerable rosaries and prayers, lighted candles, and requested the offering of the Holy Mass, I extend my sincere gratitude, and I ask the Lord and his Mother to bless all of you,” the letter said.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.