Brian Tamaki tells followers to ‘do away with’ masks

Thursday, September 16th, 2021

Brian Tamaki of the Destiny Church has used an online sermon to tell followers to “do away with the masks” and take a stand against a lockdown he describes as “home detention”.

Tamaki went live on social media with the video message this morning, using the sermon as an extended promotion for a nationwide protest planned for October 2. Continue reading

