3.3 million girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19

A new report, Wednesday, from World Vision shows the devastating impact of Covid-19 on girls in the developing world.

The report, How COVID-19’s impact on hunger and education is forcing children into marriage, warns that an additional 3.3 million girls globally are at high risk of child marriage.

The World Vison report reveals that the surge in child marriage rates is already clearly taking place; 2020 saw the largest increase in child marriage rates in 25 years.

According to World Vision data, between March to December 2020, child marriages more than doubled in many communities, compared to 2019.

In an assessment of children and families across nine countries in the Asia-Pacific region from April to June 2021, 82% of the children interviewed who were married became married after the start of the pandemic. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.