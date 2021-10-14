Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive trophies from Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, and Pope Francis have been presented with trophies by the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee during a visit to Rome.

The religious leaders were the first honorary co-recipients of the award, receiving it in 2019 in recognition of their efforts to develop the historic Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi, promoting values of fraternity and peaceful co-existence.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global award recognising individuals and entities who are making profound contributions to human progress and peaceful coexistence.

The award was established in February 2019 to mark the historic meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where the two religious leaders signed the Document on Human Fraternity — under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and patron of human fraternity.

