James Bond thought about being a preist

Monday, October 18th, 2021

In the last Bond film, Spectre, 007 tell his love-interest, Madeleine Swann, that if he had not joined the intelligence service he would have become a priest.

Many critics have felt he’d become too far removed from Fleming’s initial character. But maybe this was a reflection on the actor who has incarnated Bond for the last five films. Read more

