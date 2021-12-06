Vote on Australian religious discrimination bill delayed

Christian groups and conservative Liberals attacked commitments the Prime Minister made to amend the Sex Discrimination Act – after pressure from moderate Liberals – to ensure gay students would not be expelled or suspended over their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Australian Christian Lobby and Christian school groups threatened to withdraw their support for the bill if an amended Sex Discrimination Act removed exemptions for religious institutions protecting the “teaching and daily operation of faith-based schools”.

Mr Morrison on Wednesday agreed to a proposal put forward by four moderate Liberal MPs to fast-track Sex Discrimination Act amendments and ensure gay students could not be expelled, suspended or discriminated against based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

