Laughing Jesus pictures are cringe

There are hundreds of versions of Laughing Jesus posted on the internet. Jim McDermott says they make him feel deeply uncomfortable.

He likes the term cringe to describe them because of the way it captures the intense awkwardness of some of our efforts as a church to seem hip and relevant.

“Laughing Jesus might as well have a LOL stamped on his forehead and be wearing a YOLO T-shirt, the image is so desperate for us to believe Jesus is fun and relatable. It is a strange paradox: the more human these images try to make Jesus, the less human he seems.’ Read more

News category: Odd Spot.