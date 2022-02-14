Human trafficking syndicate bust in South Africa, 10 Bangladeshis freed

A Pakistani national, allegedly behind a transnational human trafficking syndicate operating between South Africa and several Asian countries, has been arrested. Ten Bangladeshi nationals were rescued in a raid in downtown Johannesburg.

For a month, detectives from the serious organised crime unit at SAPS national head office have been assisted by crime intelligence agents in tracking the syndicate after reports of the kidnappings of foreigners entering South Africa.

The alleged kingpin was arrested in Centurion in the early hours of Sunday morning after police received information on his location.

Sources close to the investigation said officers followed up information about cellphone devices which the accused, Mohammed Dilpazeer Azam, allegedly used to make ransom calls to his alleged captives’ families in Bangladesh.

News category: News Shorts, World.