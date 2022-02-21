  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Building an ice chapel an opportunity for fellowship and faith sharing.

Monday, February 21st, 2022

When winter regularly throws you more than 200 inches of snow, make an ice chapel.

That was the decision of a group of students at a northern Michigan engineering school back in 2016.

Following the success of the first ice chapel, each subsequent iteration included more embellishment.

An altar was made from ice cut from Lake Superior. To encourage social distancing last year, students built snow pews. Read more

