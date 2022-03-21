Support workers struggling as fuel prices outstrip government mileage rates

Tarsh Dixon’s clients are some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable people, and right now she says she’s paying to care for them.

The Auckland-based community support worker looks after people in their own homes using her own car to get there, but her rising fuel costs aren’t matched by the mileage rates set by the Government. Currently, she receives 58 cents a kilometre.

She said the latest petrol price hike would be the straw to break the camel’s back. Read more

