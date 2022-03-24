  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Catholics should have compassion for Kanye West

Thursday, March 24th, 2022

Catholics, should have compassion for Kanye West’s plight with mental illness and pray that he seeks therapy and finds healing, both for his own sake and for the sake of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

We should not continue to simply stand by devouring headlines that clearly delineate the spiral of a mentally ill man. Read more

