Combined Taupō churches support locals isolating with Covid

A Covid isolation support service set up by a group of Taupō churches has helped around 130 families during the latest outbreak of the disease.

The Taupō Churches Community Support Hub was set up near the start of the Omicron outbreak in February, but spokesperson Lynelle Laws said there’s still a lot of work to do to support locals in isolation.

“Currently, Taupō is experiencing Covid outbreaks throughout all levels of schooling, leaving many households isolating,” Laws said.

“Businesses and workplaces are also obviously impacted in our small town.

“No matter who you are or what your circumstances, it is a comfort to know that a home cooked frozen meal and other essential food supplies and activities for the children are on offer.”

She said at last count 130 families made up of 273 adults and 287 children had received support from the group. Read more

