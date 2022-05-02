Church turned kebab shop turned student flat

What is the difference between Faith and Belief? It was an interesting question, and if it had been asked in a room full of people, we could have had many answers. My response is that both are important, but Belief Read more
Sunday – 8 May – is the Fourth Sunday of Easter, and we treat it as Vocations Sunday. Traditionally (i.e. for the last 50 years) we have presented it as a time to talk about the need for more young Read more
I never met my uncle Martin. If he were alive today, he would be in his 90s, but he died when he was three years old, victim of what would today be a minor infection. However, before the development of Read more
For two years now, I have gone to Mass twice every Sunday, although I do so seated at my kitchen table. I can see the local Catholic church from my window, but I haven’t been inside it since the brief Read more