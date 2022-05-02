  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Church turned kebab shop turned student flat

Monday, May 2nd, 2022

Abby Wallace and Ruby Tsatsas’ flat came with one couch, two old wooden benches, a washing machine and a fridge.

But that’s where the similarity to most student homes ends. The friends live in a 143-year-old Gothic-style Methodist church. Read more

