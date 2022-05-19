  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

HippieCatholic on TikTok has 19,000 followers

Thursday, May 19th, 2022

HippieCatholic on TikTok reaches Catholics who know the pain of loving tradition and desiring some changes.

She is frustrated by claims that there is only one way to be a Catholic and that that way possesses the sole grip on truth.  Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, Odd Spot.

Tags: ,