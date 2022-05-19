KidsCan serving breakfast at record number of schools, with more waiting

Amid the growing economic crisis facing Aotearoa, unprecedented numbers of schools and early childhood centres and charities, like KidsCan, are offering breakfast to children to make sure they eat.

As the cost of living trims how far money goes, children’s charity KidsCan is supporting more schools than ever – 874 schools and 156 early childhood centres (ECEs) – with the basics their students go without at home.

There is even a growing queue for the service, with 19 schools and 107 ECEs on a wait list. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.