Beneficiaries owe record $2.1 billion to Govt as cost of living soars

Low income New Zealanders now owe more than $2.1 billion to the Ministry of Social Development as they continue to have to borrow money to survive.

The latest figures show beneficiaries owe $200 million more than the same time last year.

In this year’s Budget, the Government gave those over 18 and earning $70,000 or less a $350 cost of living payment to help them with the effects of rising prices, but it refused to extend the payment to beneficiaries and superannuitants. Read more

