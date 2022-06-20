FBI investigates rising attacks on pro-life centres, churches

The FBI confirmed on Friday it is investigating attacks on pro-life pregnancy centres and churches, and episodes of violence and vandalism that surged after the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade.

“The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centres and faith-based organisations across the country,” the FBI told The Washington Times. “The FBI takes all threats seriously, and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities.”

The FBI National Press Office statement followed a full-court press from House and Senate Republicans, pro-life leaders and religious groups urging the Biden administration to take action on violent incidents carried out by shadowy activists and extremist groups such as Jane’s Revenge.

