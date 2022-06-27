A devout Catholic president

Pro-lifers in the United States are calling out devout Catholic President Joe Biden for his response to the US Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision.

While the decision – that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion – is in tune with the Catholic view, the Catholic president lamented the ruling soon after in his address to the nation.

Biden slammed the conservative-majority Court. He then declared his desire that Democrats in Congress codify protections for abortion into federal law.

Calling the Court’s determination “a tragic error, “and “a sad day for the country,” the President – who says he is personally pro-life and a devout Catholic – has promised to ensure abortion pills can be widely received and posted in the mail.

The Court ended what “was a correct decision,” Biden said and he promised the Supreme Court’s decision will not be the final word.

“Let me be very clear and unambiguous: the only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose—the balance that existed—is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v Wade as federal law,” he said.

“We need to restore the protections of Roe as law of the land. We need to elect officials who will do that,” he said urging Americans to vote for more pro-abortion leaders.

Pro-lifers who use Twitter were quick to rebuke him for his speech.

Pro-life commentator Allie Beth Stuckey slammed Biden, tweeting, “The court took away a right that was already recognised. Yeah, slavery was once seen as a right, too. Then it wasn’t”.

Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer tweeted some historical context, saying “as a friendly reminder that in a bygone (and saner) era … Biden supported a constitutional amendment to overturn Roe v Wade.”

Media Research Center President Brent Bozell slammed Biden’s call for calm in the wake of the controversial decision. “Where were Biden’s calls for peace when someone attempted to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh?”

A similar comment about Kavanaugh was tweeted by a conservative radio host.

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis wrote, “Biden accidentally acknowledges (attempting insult) that Donald Trump is responsible for overturning Roe v Wade. We know. We love it.”

“Excited to hear ‘devout Catholic’ Biden condemn today’s Supreme Court decision that any devout Catholic would agree with,” a Washington Times columnist remarked. He also pointed out the irony in Biden’s position.

“I think it is hilarious that President Joe Biden and the Democrats think abortion is going to help them in November,” conservative author Carmine Sabia tweeted.

