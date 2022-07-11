Parents reading to children helps the most vulnerable

A new study has found that parents who read to their children at least once a day from 9 months of age improved their child’s developmental outcomes.

The measure was associated with ‘higher language ability, cognition and social-emotional competence’ once the child reached its first birthday.

The study, which drew on data from the highly regarded Growing Up in New Zealand longitudinal child development study, recommended gifting books directly to infants as a way to promote early reading. Continue reading

