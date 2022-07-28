Vatican asks Indian archbishop to resign over liturgical dispute

An archbishop of Eastern Rite Syro-Malabar Church has resigned following the Vatican’s directions after he was accused of defying the Church’s supreme synod in the decades-long liturgical dispute.

Archbishop Antony Kariyil, the vicar of the major archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese in southern Kerala state, expressed willingness to resign on July 26, six days after he was summoned to the Vatican nunciature in New Delhi.

The nuncio issued a letter asking him to immediately tender his resignation, said archdiocesan officials from the eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church.

Archbishop Kariyil initially refused as no valid reason was cited for his resignation. However, officials added that he handed over a letter to the nuncio seeking to apprise Pope Francis about the developments.

News category: News Shorts, World.