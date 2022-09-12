New UK health secretary faces pressure over abortion stance

Britain’s new health secretary is facing pressure over her stance on abortion.

Thérèse Coffey, a practising Catholic, was named the UK’s deputy prime minister and health secretary on 6 September by incoming prime minister Liz Truss, the successor to Boris Johnson.

Coffey, who has voted against measures to expand abortion, told Sky News that she was “a complete democrat”.

“It’s not that I’m seeking to undo any aspects of abortion laws,” she said.

She added that her priorities as health secretary would be “A, B, C, D – ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists”.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), a major abortion provider, criticised Coffey for voting in March against an amendment to make at-home medical abortions permanently available in England.

