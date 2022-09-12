Salvation Army points to ‘hidden addiction’ of gambling

The Salvation Army Oasis is describing harmful gambling as ‘the hidden addiction’ in its Gambling Harm Awareness Week campaign that runs from 5 to 11 September.

“People experiencing harm from gambling often feel ashamed and stigmatised, and try to hide their situation, making it even less visible to others,” says Lisa Campbell, national operations manager of Oasis.

“We want to emphasise that gambling harm is a recognised health issue in Aotearoa New Zealand and that the addictive nature of gambling means it is challenging to control and/or stop gambling on your own.

“Help is available from The Salvation Army Oasis and other specialist gambling harm services across the country,” says Ms Campbell, “where the impacts from harmful gambling can be successfully addressed with counselling support, education and other tools like self-exclusion.”

The Salvation Army Oasis is marking the week with a range of activities, including a poster campaign and an online quiz about gambling harm.

