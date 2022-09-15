Come back! Catholic bishops lift all Covid-19 restrictions

New Zealand’s Catholic bishops have lifted the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on attending Mass.

After the Government lifted all restrictions this week, the bishops followed suit. At the same time, they issued an invitation.

We are happy to extend an enthusiastic invitation for all Catholics of Aotearoa New Zealand to return to full and active participation in Sunday Mass, they say.

All the faithful should come back.

When Covid-19 first emerged in 2020, the bishops followed Government health and safety measures to halt the virus’s spread.

For Catholics, these measures included a dispensation from attending Mass on Sundays.

Although many have already returned to Mass, others might like to take it as an opportunity for a fresh start, the bishops hope.

It would be an ideal time for people who may have been away from Mass for many years or decades to return, they say.

It is up to parish communities to decide about the changes they wish to make now the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Keeping in mind those who are most vulnerable is important.

“It is important to remember… the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions does not remove the risk of transmission of infections from Covid-19 or other viruses.

“We therefore ask every community and each community member to be prudent in retaining particular restrictions as deemed necessary in the interests of continuing to protect the most vulnerable.”

Times have been tough for everyone since March 2020, the bishops acknowledge. Yet there have been some bonuses as well, they suggest.

“Throughout this time our personal relationship with Jesus Christ has sustained us and we have continued to pray together in innovative

and creative ways including social media resources.

“However, we have longed for the time when we could once again worship together.

“In recent months this has been possible to an increasing degree and with the lifting of all restrictions we welcome all Catholics of Aotearoa to return to weekly Sunday Mass.”

