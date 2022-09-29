Cuba holds unusual vote on law allowing same-sex marriage

Cuba held a rare referendum on Sunday on an unusually controversial law — a government-backed “family law” code that would allow same-sex couples to marry and adopt, as well as outlining the rights of children and grandparents.

Cuba holds parliamentary elections every two years, though no party other than the Communist is allowed, but seldom has it held referendums on specific laws.

And seldom has an officially backed measure met as much open criticism as the family law of more than 400 articles, which has been questioned by many members of the island’s increasingly vocal evangelical community.

The sweeping code would also allow surrogate pregnancies, broader rights for grandparents regarding grandchildren, protection of the elderly and measures against gender violence.

