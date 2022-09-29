Pope to visit Bahrain

Pope Francis will visit predominantly Muslim Bahrain from November 3-6 to attend an international conference.
The Vatican said the pope would visit the Gulf island country off the Arabian peninsula to take part in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence.
In 2019, Francis visited Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the first pontiff to visit the Arabian peninsula and say a Mass there.
Bahrain is about 70% Muslim.
