Mexican church suspends priest who advised carrying guns

Mexico’s Roman Catholic Church has suspended a controversial priest who has advised parishioners to carry guns to fight off drug cartels.

Better known as “Father Pistolas,” Rev Alfredo Gallegos is a priest in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan who has himself sometimes carried a weapon.

A circular from the Archdiocese of Morelia, the state capital, instructed other priests not to allow the Rev. Gallegos to celebrate Mass.

While the archdiocese did not answer phone calls seeking to confirm the order, a priest in a neighbouring diocese who was not authorised to be quoted by name confirmed the authenticity of the order Wednesday.

The order, dated Sept 21, did not specify a reason for the indefinite suspension imposed earlier that month, saying only that Gallegos “had been admonished on several occasions” for something.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.