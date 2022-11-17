The number of people on the waiting list for social housing has fallen for two consecutive quarters

The number of applicants waiting for social housing dropped in the September quarter for the second consecutive quarter.

According to Ministry of Social Development’s Housing Register, the number of applicants approved and waiting for social housing peaked at 26,868 at the end of March this year, declined slightly to 26,664 at the end of June then dropped more significantly to 24,996 at the end of September.

That means the number of applicants on the list is now down 7% from the March peak.

The June figure was the first time the number of applicants recorded on the register has declined since it was set up in September 2017. The fact the numbers have declined for two consecutive quarters, with the September decline reasonably substantial, suggests this may be the start of a downward trend.Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.