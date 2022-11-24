Hibernian education trust funding offer gets no response

The Hastings Hibernian Education Trust is left puzzled that no one has responded to the Trust’s invitation for funding applications.

Wanting to help, in mid-September, the Trust emailed the invitations to 160 parishes throughout the country, but a month later, two weeks before applications closed on November 1, no applications had been received.

On learning of the blank result, CathNews contacted ten parishes throughout New Zealand. It stopped phoning after no one reported receiving the Hibernian’s email.

The email informed parishes the Hibernians in Hastings want to support the educational needs of students at Catholic primary and secondary schools in New Zealand.

Mike Martin, president of the St Joseph’s branch of the Hibernian Catholic Benefit Society, is wondering what’s gone wrong.

“Surely, all our emails can’t have ended up in ‘the round file?” Martin wondered.

Martin said the Trust currently has $5000 available to distribute to support students’ education.

For various reasons, including legal work on the trust deed, administration updating and a temporary lack of sufficient funds, this was the first distribution the Trust has been able to make since 2016.

The money comes from interest earned on a fund set up in the 1980s that the trust administers.

As of October 4, 2022, Martin said the fund stood at approximately $62,000.

The application form sent to parishes outlines the Trust’s objectives.

These “are to generally provide support for the educational needs of children who practise the Catholic religion, provided they reside in New Zealand and are nominated either by a branch of the Hibernian Society in New Zealand or by their parish priest”.

According to the application form, assistance from the Trust may supplement the costs of fees, books, travel and/or accommodation overheads.

Those applying are asked to supply a brief history of scholastic record, as well as any present or previous scholarships. Future career objectives should also be stated.

Martin said notices about the financial support and applications had always been sent to parish priests in the past.

He said that consideration could be given to sending the forms to school principals in the future.

