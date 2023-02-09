Pope Francis accuses critics of exploiting death of Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Francis has accused some of his critics of exploiting the death of Pope Benedict for their own gain.

During a recent press conference, the Pope spoke out against those who sought to score political points in the wake of Benedict’s death on December 31st.

“I think Benedict’s death was exploited,” Francis said. “People wanted to score points for their own side. And the people who exploit such a good person, so close to God, I would almost say… those people don’t have ethics. They are people who belong to a party, not to the Church.”

Pope Francis went on to recall an incident in which someone had filed a complaint against him to Pope Benedict regarding his stance on same-sex partnerships. However, Benedict didn’t take the bait. Instead, he called in four top cardinal theologians to have the matter explained to him.

“It’s an anecdote to show how Pope Benedict moved when there was a complaint,” Francis said.

The Pope also rejected claims that some of his decisions embittered Pope Benedict. He emphasised that the two popes frequently consulted each other during the nearly ten years that Benedict lived in the Vatican as an emeritus pope.

“Cuento Chino,” a Spanish expression meaning “tall tales,” is how Francis described the allegations that Benedict was unhappy with some of his decisions.

Pope Francis’ strong words against those who seemed to be exploiting the death of Pope Benedict highlight the ongoing divide in the Catholic Church.

However, the Pope’s message of unity and his recollection of Benedict’s handling of a difficult situation serve as a reminder of the values and ethics that should guide all members of the Church.

