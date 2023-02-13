Over 100 priests, nuns persecuted in 2022, says report

More than 100 priests and nuns were kidnapped, arrested, or killed worldwide in 2022, says a report referring to data from a papal foundation.

Nigeria led the list as “one of the most dangerous countries in which to serve the Church” with the brutal murder of four priests last year, the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corporation (CPBC) of South Korea reported on Feb 7.

The report uses data collected by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), a papal charity recording persecution of Christians globally, published in December.

Mexico stood second with drug cartels killing three priests followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which saw two priests shot dead during the same period.

ACN appealed to all the nations involved to show restraint and refrain from harming the members of the clergy serving in their territories.

