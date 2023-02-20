  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Jesus was funny and deliberately offended hypocrites

Monday, February 20th, 2023

A new book called The Sacred Art of Joking examines why jokes often go wrong and are considered offensive. James Cary suggests that Jesus was funny and used offensive humour to mock religious authorities.

He gives instances in the Bible of Jesus highlighting hypocrisy by using imagery that wouldn’t look out of place in a Warner Bros cartoon. Read more

 

