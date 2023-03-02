Brian Tamaki blames East Coast porn use for Cyclone Gabrielle

Porn use, abortion, homosexuality, corruption, moral depravity and degradation led to Cyclone Gabrielle’s catastrophic trail.

At least, that’s Brian Tamaki’s view.

The self-identified apostle, Destiny Church and Freedoms NZ political party founder says so in a rambling, disinformation-littered diatribe before his church fellowship.

His online sermon, lasting over an hour, draws heavily on the Old Testament’s Book of Leviticus.

In it, Tamaki claims Gabrielle “should never have got near us”.

“But no, it was swirling, it got strong and He [God] said, ‘I’m coming for you, I’m after New Zealand’. Because that’s where the most extreme abortion, that’s the abomination that’s coming up in the air to God. That’s the place that has the queerest Parliament in the world.”

His oration has been viewed online over 3,300 times.

Describing his research process in forming his opinion, he tells viewers:

“I was suspicious. Don’t hate me for this … I see the perversion that is linked to bad weather.

“And I went online. And by the way I don’t watch porn.”

Nonetheless, Tamaki says he keyed “Porn in New Zealand” into his internet search bar “…and it gave me Pornhub.

“I was shocked by what I found… Hastings and Gisborne, has the highest number of porn watchers in the country and it’s one of the biggest averages per capita in the world …

“And they’re the biggest watchers on the porn site of gay porn. I know! And I closed it and thought, I can’t do this in church, I can’t say this publicly.”

Despite his concern, he decided:

“I thought, no, God said…you’ve got it, the revelation, you’ve got to share it. [Otherwise] they will not see this, they won’t connect the dots.

“You’ll be mocked, they’ll say you’re a nutter, but don’t worry it gets out and people can see the truth for themselves … Please, stop watching porn, New Zealand. It’s getting us in trouble.”

How does he know? “I have caught how God feels about it, so I feel how He feels … I transfer His feelings to my feelings, His thoughts to my thoughts.”

The mayor of Gisborne, Rehette Stoltz, says Tamaki’s comments are “disappointing, unhelpful and laughable”.

“We have families struggling after losing their homes and their livelihoods and a much-loved community member lost his life.

“In true Kiwi style, the rest of NZ have mucked in and supported us …The awhi and aroha have been heartwarming and humbling. We feel loved and nurtured in a very tough time.”

Stoltz also notes: “It’s worth mentioning that Tairāwhiti was without internet access for five days, so Brian’s ‘research’ might need updating.

“I suggest Brian stop wasting his time ‘researching Pornhub, and instead join the rest of New Zealand who have donated time, energy and money to help us get back on our feet.”

Last month Tamaki’s Freedoms New Zealand political party successfully registered with the Electoral Commission.

