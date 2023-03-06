Revealed – the total number of ram raids last year

The number of ram raids carried out has quadrupled in the space of just two years – and the majority of those caught were under the age of 18.

In two years there has been a 465 percent increase in ram raids, and of those caught by police 70 percent were aged under 18.

Data released to RNZ under the Official Information Act showed that in the 2022 calendar year, police recorded 516 ram raids.

There were 708 offenders identified; 495 were under 17 years old, 70 were under 13, and 88 were adults. Read more

