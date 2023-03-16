30 per cent of Ireland’s Catholic parish grounds to be ‘rewilded’ by 2030

Parishes often take a certain pride in how neat and tidy their grounds are – but soon they will be more concerned about letting them grow wild and attracting bees and butterflies.

Following their spring general meeting Catholic bishops’ said they were asking parishes across Ireland to give over almost a third of their grounds to nature, a process sometimes called ‘rewilding’.

Environmental issues have been firmly on the Church’s agenda since Pope Francis published his encyclical Laudato Si’, with its subtitle ‘on care for our common home’, in 2015.

The Irish Church has a Laudato Si’ working group and there are numerous initiatives being undertaken at diocesan and parish level across the country.

