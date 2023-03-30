  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Family GPs withdrawing essential services

Thursday, March 30th, 2023

A new survey finds family doctors are cutting services such as childhood immunisations due to chronic staff shortages and underfunding, amid what they are calling a crisis.

The General Practice Owners Association (Gen Pro) survey warns GP services are at a critical crossroads. More than half (53%) essential family doctor clinics have reduced their services and over a third (36.5%) have completely withdrawn some services altogether. Read more

