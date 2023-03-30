Ngā Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand launched their new Whānau Mercy Ministries last Saturday.

The new Ministerial Public Juridic Person (MPJP) – known as Whānau Mercy Ministries – is independent of Ngā Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand.

The Whānau Mercy Ministries will take up their responsibilities as a charitable trust on 1 April, owning the incorporated ministries the Sisters founded as far back as 173 years ago.

As the number of sisters has diminished, need for change became obvious.

After discernment, preparation and a petition to the Holy See, the Sisters received approval to create this new canonical and civil entity.

“As sisters, we have discerned the need for new levels of energy and expertise to see these works of mercy sustained and carried into the future.

“Led by lay people, the structure provides for long-term stable governance and the continuance of the Catholic identity and the mercy charism of the ministries,” they say in a statement.

Established by decree on 27 November 2022, the Sisters say Whānau Mercy Ministries is the first MPJP of Pontifical Right for Aotearoa New Zealand.

With Whānau Mercy Ministries established, the board of Ngā Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Tiaki Manatū Sisters of Mercy Ministries Trust will cease.

The initial Whānau Mercy Ministries trustees, left to right, are; Philip Alexander-Crawford (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Rēhia, Ngāpuhi), Charlotte Cummings, Catherine Fyfe, Gerald Scanlan, Judy Whiteman, Michael Quigg, Denise Fox rsm (Chair). They were joined for the photo by Bishop Pat Dunn (Emeritus Bishop of Auckland), Sue France rsm (Congregation Leader, Ngā Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand) and Bishop Steve Lowe (Bishop of Auckland).

The Whānau Mercy Ministries trustees applied to and were selected by Ngā Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Tiaki Manatū Sisters of Mercy Ministries Trust. The new trustees serve a term of three years.

Currently, it has not been determined where in New Zealand the Whānau Mercy Ministries trust will be based.

The incorporated ministries that will move into the new structure are in healthcare, education, community development and affordable housing for seniors. They are:

Te Korowai Atawhai Mercy Hospice, Auckland

Mercy Hospital, Dunedin

Te Waipuna Puawai Mercy Oasis, Auckland

Mercy Villas, Upper Hutt

Coolock Cottages, Dunedin

St Mary’s College, Auckland

Carmel College, Auckland

St Mary’s College, Wellington

St Catherine’s College, Wellington

Villa Maria College, Christchurch

“For us as a Congregation, this is a profound moment of change. A seminal moment in our history and it has been a very important decision.

“The decision marks a shift in our journey as vowed mercy women in Aotearoa.

“In many ways, the shift has been made over time and now this is the final step, and we know it is the right one,” said Sr Sue France rsm, the Congregation Leader of Ngā Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand.

Source

Supplied: Ngā Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand

