Pope, Caritas highlight need for aid to Syria

Pope Francis has called on the international community to not forget the people in Syria devastated by war and the recent earthquake and highlights the work Caritas is doing to help the suffering Syrian population.

At the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus March 26 at the Vatican, Pope Francis recalled the February 6 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, where over 50,000 people were killed and urged people not to forget these populations struggling to recover from the catastrophic aftermath.

He specifically mentioned the Caritas collection taking place in parishes across Italy for the people of Syria and Turkey affected by the earthquake.

News category: News Shorts, World.