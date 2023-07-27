In a heartfelt gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ+ community, Pope Francis engaged in a moving conversation with a young transgender person, saying “God loves us as we are.”

The Pope’s compassionate remarks were unveiled through Vatican media on Tuesday, following a podcast where Francis engaged with young people through audio messages in preparation for World Youth Day (WYD) in Portugal.

Among the voices heard was Giona, a young Italian in their early twenties who expressed the inner conflict arising from their Catholic faith and transgender identity.

Responding to Giona’s sincere message, Pope Francis conveyed a message of acceptance and divine love. He assured Giona that the Lord always walks alongside them regardless of their perceived shortcomings or struggles, offering support and compassion.

“The Lord loves us as we are, this is God’s crazy love,” Pope Francis affirmed.

The Catholic Church has long advocated for treating members of the LGBT community with respect, compassion and sensitivity while upholding their human rights.

However, the question of whether the Church should adopt a more inclusive stance, such as offering blessings for same-sex unions, remains a deeply sensitive and debated topic.

“Who am I to judge?”

Pope Francis has garnered attention for his welcoming and non-judgmental approach towards the LGBT community. He famously stated “Who am I to judge” when questioned about homosexuality, condemning the criminalisation of LGBT individuals as a sin and injustice.

Simultaneously, the 86-year-old pontiff has upheld the traditional Catholic teaching that views marriage as a lifelong union between a man and a woman. Nevertheless, he supports civil laws that grant same-sex couples rights in areas such as pensions and healthcare.

While Pope Francis’ inclusive stance has resonated positively with many, it has also faced resistance from conservative factions within the Church. Nonetheless, the Pope consistently adheres to traditional Catholic teachings, maintaining that same-sex attraction is not sinful but that same-sex acts are.

A world summit of bishops, scheduled for October this year, is expected to delve into discussions surrounding the Church’s approach to LGBT individuals, women and divorced Catholics who have remarried outside the Church.

Sources

Reuters

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.