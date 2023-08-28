Magisterium AI, a new programme using artificial intelligence (AI), is poised to revolutionise academic research in Catholic education.

The US-based company Longbeard created the programme, which uses AI technology to provide users with information on everything relating to Catholic doctrine, teachings, and canon law.

Drawing a parallel to the widely recognised ChatGPT AI, Magisterium AI employs advanced AI techniques to furnish users with an extensive array of information pertinent to the Catholic faith.

Unlike other AI programmes which have access to vast swaths of ever-evolving data, Magisterium AI is limited to official church documents and is carefully curated. This helps to avoid the pitfalls of other AI programmes, which can sometimes provide incorrect or misleading information.

“Magisterium AI is trained on a very small, consistent and narrow documentation” said Fr Philip Larrey, who teaches philosophy at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome and is chair of the Product Advisory Board at Magisterium AI.

“This way, it avoids the pitfalls of the use of AI. It’s never going to give you a wrong or false answer,” Fr Larrey added.

With an intuitive user interface, Magisterium AI allows individuals to pose queries, prompting the AI-powered platform to generate precise responses swiftly.

The versatility of this technology renders it a valuable resource catering to both Catholic and non-Catholic individuals.

From clergy members crafting sermons to canon lawyers seeking real-time information and researchers exploring ancient Catholic texts, the potential applications of this cutting-edge tool are vast.

Magisterium AI is currently used in 125 countries and is available in 10 languages. The programme is still under development but its creators hope to add more languages and features in the future.

Potential to revolutionise Catholic research

Fr David Nazar, the rector of the Pontifical Institute for Eastern Churches, believes that AI technology has the potential to revolutionise research in Catholic academia.

“Magisterium AI can shorten the time and refine your research,” Nazar said. “Research that has been ongoing for 10 years over 400 documents and manuscripts could be done in a month or a week.”

While Magisterium AI has the potential to be a valuable tool for research, it also has the potential to be controversial.

“Is this going to replace canon lawyers or teachers? No, it’s going to be a help” he said. “Fortunately, they won’t substitute a priest, so I think I’m safe!”

