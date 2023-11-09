Call for law update as burial disputes can cost mixed-race families thousands to resolve

The Burials and Cremation Act, created over half a century ago, needs to reflect modern funeral requirements of the ever broadening racial and religious mix in New Zealand families, an industry expert says.

Michael Powell, general manager of Davis Funerals, said gaps in the law have seen families of mixed ethnicities and religions spending tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees to resolve disputes around funeral arrangements immediately following the death of a loved one.

Between 2001 and 2013 there have been changes in ethnic intermarriage in New Zealand, especially among Māori. Interracial marriage has become common among Māori, Pasifika and Asian people and significantly higher for people born in Aoteaora. Read more

