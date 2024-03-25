Intellectual retreat opportunity on offer

Next month an intellectual retreat is on offer to adults from across Australia and New Zealand.

The retreat host is Campion College, an independent higher education institution located in Western Sydney.

The on-campus 12-14 April retreat “offers a unique opportunity for intellectual enrichment and exploration of the liberal arts, focusing on theology and literature” Sydney’s Campion College says.

College president Dr Paul Morrissey says the retreat will be an immersive experience tailored for curious minds eager to explore the liberal arts.

The course programme includes the opportunity to delve into the core principles of the liberal arts, he says.

He mentions a variety of engaging sessions including guided readings of timeless literary works, thought-provoking panel discussions led by Campion College academics, and intimate small-group workshops.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Stephen Chavura, Campion College’s Senior Lecturer in History.

“We are thrilled to host our Intellectual Retreat” Morrissey says.

“This event represents a unique opportunity for individuals to engage with scholarly materials, connect with like-minded individuals and expand their intellectual horizons in a supportive and immersive environment.”

While the retreat has a full weekend programme, Morrisey is aware some people won’t be able to spare that much time.

There are various options including part-weekend choices.

Registration for the intellectual retreat closes Wednesday 3 April.

