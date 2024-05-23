I Am Hope – $24m boost for Gumboot Friday

Mike King’s Gumboot Friday counselling service for young people will receive $24 million over four years as part of the Government’s upcoming Budget.

It will increase the service’s current contracted counsellor pool from 555 to about 855, which will help provide up to 160,000 free counselling sessions for people aged between 5 and 25 over the next four years.

King joined Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters for the announcement at Parliament today.

It honoured the promise made in the coalition agreement between National and NZ First to fund Gumboot Friday by $6m per year.

