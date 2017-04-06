  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Mexican priest shot, another kidnapped

Thursday, April 6th, 2017

A Mexican priest was shot and killed on Monday. Then on Tuesday, Fr Oscar Lopez Navarro, from the Mexican Tampico diocese was kidnapped.

He has since been released, apparently in exchange for a ransom. Read more

