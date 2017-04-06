Mexican priest shot, another kidnapped

A Mexican priest was shot and killed on Monday. Then on Tuesday, Fr Oscar Lopez Navarro, from the Mexican Tampico diocese was kidnapped.
He has since been released, apparently in exchange for a ransom. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, April 6th, 2017
Tags: Kidnapped priest, Mexico, Murdered priests