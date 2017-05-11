Video message of kidnapped priest’s pleas

A Yemeni priest who was kidnapped over a year ago is in a video message asking the Church to do more to release him.
The video was posted on YouTube by the Aden Time news site . Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, May 11th, 2017
A Yemeni priest who was kidnapped over a year ago is in a video message asking the Church to do more to release him.
The video was posted on YouTube by the Aden Time news site . Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Tags: Kidnapped priest, Yemeni priest