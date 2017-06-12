An internationally recognised Christian songwriter, musician and worship leader Matt Maher will perform at this year’s Aotearoa Catholic Youth Festival in Auckland.

Festival highlights include a Mass on the Saturday night and the chance to participate in music and prayer led by Maher.

There will also be a wide range of other activities, including workshops, a cultural showcase and interactive experiences.

Maher was born in Canada and now lives in Nashville.

Since his 2008 major label debut, Maher has become a staple in the artistic and songwriting community.

A five time-GRAMMY nominee, he has garnered multiple radio successes writing and recording songs.

He says he is excited about the opportunity to come to New Zealand not only to share his music and and leadership but also to learn from the locals.

Hosted by the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference, the festival is aimed at those aged between 15 and 29 years of age.

It will be led by young people with many youth organisations from around the country collaborating to present it.

The organisers expect upwards of 500 people to attend.

“We are delighted to invite Matt Maher and his band to join us in Aotearoa New Zealand to celebrate the work of God in and through young people,” Bishop Patrick Dunn, President of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference.

“His music, faith, and presence among us later this year will be a challenge for all young people to be inspired to use their own God-given gifts when they return home to their local communities.”

After the festival Maher will perform for the Christian community of Auckland at the Victory Convention Centre, Freemans Bay, Auckland.

The festival will run from Saturday 2 December to Sunday 3 December 2017. It will be held at St Mary’s College at St Mary’s Bay in Auckland.

Registration opens 15 July and concert tickets will go on sale 1 August.

