What’s in the water at Francis Douglas Memorial College?

Six former students of Francis Douglas Memorial College featured in this year’s British and Irish Lions tour.

The three Barrett brothers, Beauden, Scott and Jordie and Liam Coltman were in the All Blacks. Ricky Riccitelli played for the Hurricanes. Teihorangi Walden was in the Highlander’s team.

Deputy principal Tim Stuck, and teacher Steve Simpson both coached the school’s 1st XV team together and separately between 2004-2015.

Stuck says the success former students had on the bigger stages of the sport recently had definitely affected the school in a positive way.

The school roll this year is 781, up from 740 in 2009. It caters for students from year seven to year 13.

But Stuck says the school isn’t rugby focused; the number of students representing the school has remained around the 200-250 mark since 2009.

Principal Martin Chamberlain credits Stuck for the work he did with the rugby programme.

He says while sports, as well as culture and service are important, “making the man” and academia come first.

He said Stuck worked on making the man before he’s worked on making the rugby player.

“I think if people learn responsibility, self-discipline, training, being kind to others and being open to being a team member, all of those things, if those come first then the rugby skills can be built on that.”

“In some ways some of these guys shone more when they left the school in their rugby because their foundation of manhood had been built here.”

