The living wage – is Church shortchanging workers?

Is it too much to ask the Church to pay its workers a living wage?

According to Valerie Schultz, while the church relies on volunteers in many instances, certain jobs require steady commitment and extensive training, which must be compensated. Paying the people who provide these services is a matter of economic justice.

Schultz says while her examples are anecdotal rather than statistical, “as a laywoman who once worked for the church, I can attest that the problem of earning a living wage while doing God’s work is real”. Read more

