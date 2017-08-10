  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Vatican’s Secretary of State to visit Moscow on peace mission

Thursday, August 10th, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin will visit Moscow at the end of August.

The Vatican secretary of state's diplomatic visit aims to formalise Pope Francis's peacemaking efforts to President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church.

