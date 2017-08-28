  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
New Zealand’s largest food bank faces closure

Monday, August 28th, 2017

New Zealand’s largest foodbank faces closure, after being unable to pay its rent.

More than 132 agencies and churches use Christchurch's 0800 Hungry – which also delivers directly to families – with surplus supplies going to low decile schools.

