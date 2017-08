Four Year 13 students at Māngere College, all first-time voters, said housing and jobs were what they were most worried about ahead of the election on 23 September.

The Electoral Commission visited their school recently, and all four had enrolled to vote, although one was leaning towards not voting.

No party had yet convinced her enough to do it, she said.

She was concerned about housing and the level of homelessness in the community. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.